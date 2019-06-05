Speech to Text for Farm Safety Day

chris spent the day giving weather presentations at the annual albert lea fáfáa alumni safety day. the goal is to teach kids how to be safe while on the farm and around agriculture equipment. kimt news three's maleeha kamal was also there. she joins us now live in albert lea with the details á maleeha?xxx raquel, i'm at the freeborn county fairground á where the event just wrapped up. it was a day filled with so many activities aimed at teaching kids about ag safety. and i definitely learned a thing or two as well.xxx from first aid á (this will go right in their arms and right in their thighs) to power lines á these kids are getting an interactive lesson in farm safety. (so this is our portable office. we have a computer here) super: luke gooden/studen t "i think ag safety day is a really fun day where you can learn a lot of new things. for luke seeing inside the back of an ambulance is one of the highlights kerynn (cureá in) jensen is learning a valuable lesson from the grain bin safety demonstration. "you parent they dont they dont they cant see you in there and so if they start runing it you can sink down in less than 5 seconds." there are 11 work stations throughout the event right here is healthy living this is where the students get to plant different vegetables this is the newest station added to the bunch. organizer katie pestorious says these handsáon lesson help kids learn important skills that can't be taught through a text book. she says kids are especially vulnerable to accidents during the summer because they have more free time á but hopes lessons like this will help them make smart decisions. because of the fact that there are so many dangers out there that all of the kids who participated were also given first aid kits to take home. reporting live in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thanks maleeha. the kids are also getting a tractor safety demonstration. kimt news three's isabella basco was at that á she'll have a live report for us coming up on kimt news three at six./// a