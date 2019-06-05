Speech to Text for Tracking a Much Calmer Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after a bust tuesday evening and overnight, today will feel much calmer. with winds returning from the north, drier air will move in and help clear out the majority of our cloud cover. that being said, a few clouds will be sticking around but will not pose any threats for rain. highs will not suffer from the northern air, ultimately jumping into the lower 80s once again, falling into the middle 50s tonight. sunshine will break out in full force for thursday alongside calm winds á should make for an incredible day! friday is looking equally beautiful but highs will be climbing just a few degrees higher. the weekend will start great with partly sunny skies for saturday transitioning into a mostly cloudy sunday. our next chance for more significant rain fall will be sunday á storms will, once again, be possible. today: iso. am showers/gradu al clearing highs: lower 80s winds: nnw 5á15 tonight: partly cloudy lows: middle 50s winds: n 5á10 thursday: mostly sunny highs: lower