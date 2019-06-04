Speech to Text for Hail damage in Kasson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clouds including this one.xxx team coverage and our team coverage continues now with kimt news 3's isabella basco á who's tracking some hail damage. she joins us live in kasson now á isabella á what's the latest?/// george... look here and you can see a damaged window of a 2003 dodge neon. the car owners love this car so much... they call it "betsy." but the window isn't the only thing damaged. there is also a lot of hail damage on the hood of the car... and glass is all over the backseat. the car's owners á amy and cory packman were shocked at how quickly their beloved 6áyearáold car got destroyed. "it was damaged pretty bad. my husband came out here for a brief second. and he walked back in the house and the car was fine. he came back out to look and it was completely shattered." the packmans say they have insurance but don't have glass coverage so they unfortunately do have to pay outáofápocket. live in kasson á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// two trees also fell in the packmans' backyard and their bird bath broke too. they will probably pay over 2áhundred dollars out of pocket for the car alone. /// continuing coverage it's a story we've continued