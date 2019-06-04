Speech to Text for Trees down across Rochester

now./// team coverage our team coverage continues now. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has been trekking all over southern minnesota tonight getting up to date conditions and damage reports. she joins us live in rochester now á brooke? live yeah george, i've been all over town today talking with neighbors and check out these down trees at bamber school in rochester. at least four of these massive pine trees have been ripped out of the ground. and this is just 3 minutes from a viewer who messaged us saying their home had severe damage done... i couldn't even get to their home because crews had the street blocked off due to (another down tree. i did however make it to one home where a tree snapped, and the homeowner shared his experience.xxx "we both heard this huge crack in our back yard and we looked and this huge branch had broken off, broke our fence and then landed on our neighbors home." just inches from hitting this homeowner's deck, the tree landed on his neighbors home... going right through the garage. "there's a branch coming through, a big hole there and a smaller hole above your car." tanner nordlund is a realtor and says his insurance will take care of the damageá but the damage highlights how important it is to have an adequate homeowners policy. "very important! you have to have home insurance for these exact reasons. you never know when somethings going to fall." the national weather service will come to this area within the next couple days to determine if a tornado went through here. live in rochester á brooke mckivergan á kimt news 3./// thank you brooin byron today giving us live looks á she caught this eerie video of this supercell spinning... again á there were no confirmed tornados in our area, but a number of apparent funnel clouds including this one.xxx team coverage