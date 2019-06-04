Speech to Text for Runners campaign for natural surface at Soldiers Field Park Track

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to cover the rochester running community's reaction as the park board moves forward with repaving the track at soldier's field park. many runners are against this decision saying a hardened surface will be terrible for runners' health. today á kimt news 3's isabella basco was there when the park board met again to hear from community members who are fighting for a softer surface.xxx on the scene community members turned out to make their voices heard.... saying the decision to repave with asphalt is a bad move. mike joyner á a physician who conducts exercise research says this is going to hurt runners' and their health. "you have a reverse bank where people will have strange angles on their feet and knees. and the second is asphalt is a much harder surface than the natural surfaces being proposed by the running community in rochester." joyner says there are alternative surfaces the board should consider. "several natural surfaces that would be made out of crushed rock or some sort of composite material that would be relatively lowá maintenance and would do the trick in conjunction with improved drainage at the soldiers field track. and i think these would be ideal solutions." chad ramaker is among the park board members who voted to repave with asphalt. he stands by his vote. "it was a very unsatisfying decision. not popular but we need to keep moving things forward and not keep debating them over and over and over again and do nothing." his vote aside, ramaker hopes the running community keeps its momentum. "i think it's great community action and advocacy." again á that was kimt news 3's isabella basco reporting. save the track plans to keep coming back to the park board meetings to make their voices heard. ///