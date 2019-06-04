Speech to Text for Don't leave your pets in the car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a warm day can quickly become dangerous for pets and children left inside vehicles. according to the american veterinary medical association á temperatures can exceed one hundred degrees in only 20 minutes inside a car on a 75 degree day. in minnesota á its illegal to leave a dog or cat unattended in a vehicle in a way that endangers the animals health. in iowa á there is no law against this. dog owner jeff bolin (bowláin) says he leaves the air conditioning on for his dog in the car... and he wouldn't hesitate to take action if he saw a distressed animal locked in a hot car. xxx i would call the police first and then if it was catastrophic i would break the glass in the state of minnesota á law enforcement á a humane agent or dog warden á or a firefighter can legally use reasonable force to remove a pet from a hot vehicle. in iowa and minnesota á a citizen can be prosecuted for breaking into a vehicle./// it's a matter