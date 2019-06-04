Speech to Text for Rate increases are official

continuing coverage it's a story we've continued to cover but now it's official. mason city residents will see their water á trash and sewer bills increase beginning july 1st. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in the newsroom. alex á why the increase?xxx newsroom george á it boils down to needing to upgrade key pieces of infrastructur e. city administrator aaron burnett says issues like the recent heavy rainfall are necessitating the increase. the decision has faces significant backlash á but one resident i spoke with says the increase is just part of life.xxx conn mckercher (mahákarchá err) has lived in mason city for the last two years. compared to other places he's livedááá he thinks utility rates are average in the river city. "water is about $40 per month, utilities of course vary, depending on the season. the last one was about $70 for about electric and gas." despite the increases á he says it's worth paying just a bit more. "if there is improved infrastructur e, and that's what's going to happen, if it's for the public good, we all need to chip in." city administrator aaron burnett says heavy rain aggravating infrastructur e problems have made it necessary to increase rates. "especially with the high level of groundwater we have, that creates a lot of pressure on our systems. it can create failures in pipes, so it's important for us to see what's there, and fix the worst situations to make sure that residents can have confidence in the utilities that are you won't be seeing the increases until july 1. burnett tells me new metering systems will implemented on the water side of things á increasing tightness of the sewage collection. live in the mason city newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// burnett says the average cost of those services will go up about 40 dollars on a yearly basis./// also at tonight's city council meeting...