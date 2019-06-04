Speech to Text for New flags to remember the Snyders

in clear lake is honoring the couple who revived the surf ballroom. surf ballroom memorial-vo-1 lowerthird2line:honoring the snyders clear lake, ia this week - city crews installed flags along north shore drive from downtown to the surf district. the flags display different facets of clear lake events and landmarks - such as bicycles blues and barbeque - and the lady of the lake. at the end is a flag featuring dean and joanne snyder - who purchased the historic music venue in 19-94. dan spurbeck of wesley has attended shows at the surf for years. he says the flag is a fitting tribute to the couple.xxx surf ballroom memorial-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dan spurbeck wesley, ia "this is one big memorial for him. every time, every weekend when people come here to see shows, that's quite a memorial." dean snyder passed away last january. joanne passed away in april.