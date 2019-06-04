Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

New flags to remember the Snyders

Dean and Joanne Snyder were known for bringing the Surf Ballroom back to life.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for New flags to remember the Snyders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in clear lake is honoring the couple who revived the surf ballroom. surf ballroom memorial-vo-1 lowerthird2line:honoring the snyders clear lake, ia this week - city crews installed flags along north shore drive from downtown to the surf district. the flags display different facets of clear lake events and landmarks - such as bicycles blues and barbeque - and the lady of the lake. at the end is a flag featuring dean and joanne snyder - who purchased the historic music venue in 19-94. dan spurbeck of wesley has attended shows at the surf for years. he says the flag is a fitting tribute to the couple.xxx surf ballroom memorial-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dan spurbeck wesley, ia "this is one big memorial for him. every time, every weekend when people come here to see shows, that's quite a memorial." dean snyder passed away last january. joanne passed away in april.
Mason City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

$32 million gift helps Mayo Clinic research

Image

New flags to remember the Snyders

Image

Mayo Clinic receives major donation

Image

Water-activated messages

Image

Battle of Ellis

Image

Owl encounter

Storm Team 3: All eyes on the potential for severe storms

Image

Midday Update: Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

Community Events