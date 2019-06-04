Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic receives major donation

to a 32- million dollar gift... mayo clinic is expanding its research in the med city. the windfall is a gift from the new-york based anna- maria and stephen kellen foundation. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live to show us how that money will be spent... calyn?xxx mayo clinic research building-lintro-3 george - i'm at the intersection of fourth street and fourth avenue southwest... mayo clinic research building-lintro-2 where a four- story 64- thousand square foot research center will be built right behind mayo's opus building. researchers at mayo clinic tell me this gift will help them do their work... which in the end will help us all.xxx mayo clinic research building-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:$32 million gift helps mayo clinic research rochester, mn the med city is often bustling with people getting to work. of course - the destination for many are buildings like these. mayo clinic research building-pkg-3 the facilities, and equipment, and buildings and things are important pieces because it helps us really move our research a lot faster because we have all these different groups to coordinate and work with. mayo clinic research building-pkg-4 jill wagner is one of many researchers at mayo clinic. she thinks generous gifts like these will help with what they do in the labs. fewer funds of mayo's that have to go into building and facilities and things like that. that can go to supporting personnel to actually do the research. the building the gift is funding will be a part of the discovery square subdistrict... which is the research - innovation - and development hub of the destination medical center initiative. much of the area is still under construction... i walk by this every day and it's still a little bit in my imagination how the final effects of all this is going to be. but it's a work in progress that will shape the future of the city. i think it just has a lot of ramifications for patients, and staff, and researchers, and the community of rochester. there is ya know little pieces that are just really going to be helpful for the community here. / mayo clinic research building-ltag-2 groundbreakin g is expected sometime next year - and they hope to have it done by 20-22. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. anna-maria and stephen kellen are now deceased - but received care at mayo clinic for decades. the new building will be named after the couple. /