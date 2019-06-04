Speech to Text for Water-activated messages

water activated messages-vo-5 we have rain in our forecast - and as the sidewalks in albert lea get soaked - you may stumble upon a hidden message. water activated messages-vo-1 water activated messages-vo-6 take a look at this. there's a message in the pavement that you can't see - until the pavement gets wet. there are five different water-activated messages hidden around town. they say things like "lake, land, life" and "i heart a-l." residents we spoke to tell us the concept is fun - and definitely a conversation starter.xxx water activated messages-sot-1 water activated messages-sot-3 "you know it makes you feel happy seeing these on the sidewalk. it's a good message that people need to promote you can find the messages in front of the convention and visitors bureau - city hall - the splash pad - and the marion ross performing arts center. they were made with water- proof spray - and should last for the next month or so. /