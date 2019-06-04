Clear
Battle of Ellis

Local students learn about the civil war through a water balloon battle.

hot day - local students are cooling off - with a water balloon fight. civil war event-vo-1 civil war event-vo-3 but this isn't your typical balloon battle. it's the "battle of ellis" - where students at ellis middle school in austin are reenacting civil war battles. 400 seventh graders - thousands of balloons. this end of the year project teaches the kids about concepts that can be difficult to grasp in a typical classroom setting.xxx civil war event-sot-1 civil war event-sot-2 "the water balloons represented the bullets so if a water balloon hits you you would go down as a solider and you would act it out when you died. the students are learning about the civil war in their social studies class. and listen to this - the teacher tells us about 20- thousand water balloons were used. /
