Owl encounter

Local students get to learn about the bird and meet a real one.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

a kind of bird we don't often get the chance to see. today - kids in dodge center are getting an up-close encounter with an owl. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us why it's important to know what to do if you happen to come across an owl.xxx owl education-llmpkg-1 owl education-llmpkg-2 it's not everyday you get to see a live owl. today people came to the dodge center community center to learn how to build an owl. owl education-llmpkg-3 eager little ones listen intently... as educator jo severson teaches them about the animal who mostly comes out at night. they put the different parts of the animal into a box in order to build the bird... and then they meet ruby - a great horned owl. it's worth snapping a picture... and it's also a good time for young kids to learn about young owls. severson says it's owlet season... so there's a chance you could come across one. owl education-llmpkg-4 this time of year baby owls are jumping out of trees because they think they can fly, even if they're not very good at it. so a lot of those owlets are perfectly fine being left alone. if they are too young to be out of the nest, then we often will try to do something for them. owl education-llmpkg-5 reporting for kimt news 3, i'm calyn thompson. / if you do come across an owl - you can call the international owl center - which is located in houston, minnesota. owl education-tag-2 we'll be putting their contact information on kimt dot com along with this story. educators with the center travel across minnesota - teaching people about the beautiful bird. /
