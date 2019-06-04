Clear

Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

A 52-year-old man was killed in a collision with another vehicle.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cont. cov continuing coverage this morning of a fatal rochester crash. one man is dead and two others injured. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is following this for us as we expect to learn more, soon. deedee & tyler. we know the person killed was a 52áyeará old man. we're expecting to learn his name in a few hours when we meet with police. here's where it happened... at the intersection of 55th street and 26th avenue northwest. just a few blocks east of the mcdonald's. we were on scene when crews responded last night. the stretch of 55th street was shutdown for hours as investigators mapped out what happened. authorities say the vehicle the 52áyearáold man was driving crossed the grassy median, and crashed headáon into an eastbound car. two others were inside it, and one was injured critically. both were taken to st. mary's hospital. as of now, the crash remains under investigation. again, we are expecting to stay tuned with kimt news 3 on air and online for the latest developments.//
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

Image

Wastewater treatment plan latest

Image

Heart of the City Phase One design approved

Image

Potential land acquisition for RPS

Image

Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

Image

"Vision to Vitality" Forum

Image

Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

Image

New Fire Station After Tornado

Image

School liaison teaching lessons for parents to fight the 'summer slide'

Community Events