Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

cont. cov continuing coverage this morning of a fatal rochester crash. one man is dead and two others injured. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is following this for us as we expect to learn more, soon. deedee & tyler. we know the person killed was a 52áyeará old man. we're expecting to learn his name in a few hours when we meet with police. here's where it happened... at the intersection of 55th street and 26th avenue northwest. just a few blocks east of the mcdonald's. we were on scene when crews responded last night. the stretch of 55th street was shutdown for hours as investigators mapped out what happened. authorities say the vehicle the 52áyearáold man was driving crossed the grassy median, and crashed headáon into an eastbound car. two others were inside it, and one was injured critically. both were taken to st. mary's hospital. as of now, the crash remains under investigation. again, we are expecting to stay tuned with kimt news 3 on air and online for the latest developments.//