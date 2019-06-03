Speech to Text for Wastewater treatment plan latest

coverage continuing coverage this evening as we follow the city of lanesboro and its decision to build a new wastewater treatment facility.... despite loud opposition from its residents. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the city council meeting this evening... brooke, fill us in on what led to this point./// george, about two weeks ago i took you inside the lanesboro public utilities meeting when they voted to put a moratorium on the wastewater treatment facility project... hoping the city would take more time to communicate with residents. however tonight at the city council meeeting, i found out the public utilities board really doesn't have much authority.xxx "here we are. here's your opportunity to really actively involve us in your decision, to ask those questions. it's never too late to ask questions." many people in lanesboro agree the city does need a new wastewater treatment facility however many disagree that it should go here with such close proximity to this bridge where many people enter the city. in addition, just on the other side of the location is the root river. "i've fished there myself for years. and my observation is that it's continuously used during daylight hours for fishing there's someone there almost all the time and to turn that into an industrial site is a detroment to the nauance of lanesboro." their last meeting ended with a moratorium on the planning of the project. that moratorium, though, would appear to have no teeth. tonight, the city attorney informed the public lanesboro public utilities recommendatio ns can be ignored by council. "their moratorium vote really has no effect on what's in your hands now." but community members remain hopeful their concerns will be addressed. "i hope the city engages the community now developing a new comp plan for the city. the comprehensve plan for the city is the ideal opportunity to get the community around the table with differing viewpoints and come up with a decision that maybe not everyone can live with, but at least it's the community's decision." the mayor and city attorney both turned down interview requests. there was also a closed meeting this evening between the city and homeowners who would be bought out if the new facility is built at the proposed location.. the homeowners also declined an interview. thank you brooke. this is continuing coverage and we plan to follow this story closely as the city its final decisions. /// new at ten new tonight at ten