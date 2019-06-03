Clear
Heart of the City Phase One design approved

It's one of DMC's first major projects

override continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow progress toward one of destination medical center's biggest projects toá date... rochester's city." today city ce the green light á approving the design for phase 1 of the heart of the city project and authorizing an advance purchase of trees. it's all happening in an effort to enhance and improve one of the city's most used public spaces á currently known as peace plaza. one resident is simply excited for what's to "i think it's wonderful. this is a great place to shop, to visit, and i think rochester downtown area has wonderful, new buildings. the green areas are going to look fabulous." the grower will hold on to the trees á to ensure their size and health. they'll be available for planting during the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021. /// police in mason city need
Muggy and storms for Tuesday, some severe
