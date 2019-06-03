Speech to Text for Potential land acquisition for RPS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester public schools now joining with the city to make room for more students. but it's just the latest step in addressing overcrowding issues. nearly one year ago á the school board formed a "facilities task force." that group studied enrollment projections á and consistently recommended the district needs at least one new school. now tonight á kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how the district and city council plan to move forward with those recommendatio ns.xxx on the scene remember this? this was the survey that parents at rochester public schools voted on so the school board could move forward with the bond referendum that addresses overcapacity in schools and now the board is making moves by purchasing 146 acres of land... this is the land known as the 'hart farm property.' some parents are thrilled niether by the location nor the proposed size of the new school. "this school that they are proposing in southwest, i think could be our designated school and that is definitely not within a reasonable biking or walking rate. it is also quite a bit larger than the schools my kids currently go to." angela gupta has two kids at rochester public schools and wants the school board to start over. "so i think we need to really stand up as a community and say we know there's a problem and we want a good solution to that problem. some of that will be voting no on the november referendum." but other parents think the school district is on the right track. ken hale plans on enrolling his children in the rochester public schools and is glad to see a plan forming. "i think at some point in the not too distant future we would have to build some more schools." hale thinks the proposed school site is just fine.. "i know there's a fair amount of space out that way. i suspect the city will continue to grow in that direction." gupta and hale agree overcrowding is a real problemááá though they differ on how to address the the referendum is scheduled to take place in november of this year./// continuing coverage continuing