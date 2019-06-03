Speech to Text for Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the first time ever the lourdes softball team is heading to the state tournament. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland spent some time with the team earlier and joins us with the story.// make no doubt about it lourdes has one of the best athletic programs in the entire state. one thing though has elluded its softball program and that's the state tournament. but not this year. there's work to do, but this team is excited to get to mankato. how does it feel to advance to your first ever state tournament? "we're super excited about it.... it means a lot, it was the icing on the cake for my senior year." after defeating cotter in the section championship, lourdes softball will do just that, heading to the first state tourney in program history. after falling short for years, head coach becky macken and her team were ready to soak in the championship. "i think it was just exhilarating for the team, they didn't want to leave the field. we sat on the field for about an hour after the game and just took pictures and talked. it was a really nice moment to celebrate with the team." to the captains, being the first team to accomplish that feat is special. "to see the system evolve as a whole to get where it is now is a really cool feeling. we've had a lot of good teams come through lourdes and we're so glad to say that we're the first team that was able to make it to the state tournament." today was about getting down to business. preparing for first round opponent annandale. getting ready..... getting better. "we're practicing today at 4 o'clock and they just came from the batting cages, so they haven't had enough yet. that's our mantra, every day we're going to get better and they're still working on it. we've got about four days left of getting better." win or lose, the season comes down to this thursday and friday. those captains will put everything on the line. "i just want to lourdes