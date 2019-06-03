Speech to Text for "Vision to Vitality" Forum

north iowa community leaders are mapping out plans to enhance growth. the iowa business council hosted a vision to vitality forum á with business leaders and residents to discuss topics including attracting and retaining residents á improving health care access á and a lack of diversity. le anne clausen de montes is the director of the north iowa children's discovery center. she's concerned about a shortage of affordable housing.xxx "what i'm seeing is that when families who are in subsidized housing that are making that next step up economically, it's very difficult to find housing. either they're not quite ready to take on the traditional mortgage, or even a program like habitat. at the same time, there's not a great rental option." the council is looking at a variety of ways to grow the state of iowa.