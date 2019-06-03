Speech to Text for Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

economic development projects north iowa has seen in the last several years. announced today á owatonna based bushel boy farms is proposing an expansion into mason city. the company grows vine ripened tomatoes and sells them locally. it's a 35 million dollar project. kimt news 3's katie huinker is digging deeper into the deal. xxx it might not look like much now but soon this cornfield will be replaced by a massive greenhouse. i think that's going to be awesome. carolyn ferch is picky about her produce. i make sure it's crisp and fresh, that's important to me. so she is happy to hear about the hydroponic farm coming to mason city. as is chad schreck, the man behind the deal with bushel boy farms. it's a win win for everyone and we've gotten positive feedback from pretty much everyone we've talked to. the project is expected to create 50 to 100 new jobs in the area... and schreck is confident the hype around this project will draw applicants. it seems as we have these new projects and larger scale job opportunities, people really flock to that. when it comes to incentives provided by mason city á on tuesday the city council will discuss the possibility of a new service road that would serve bushel boy farms and future developments. this new road will open up further economic development for us near the site so it's going deeper into an area by the avenue of the saints that currently doesn't have great road access. if approved the road would cost the city a couple