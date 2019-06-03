Speech to Text for New Fire Station After Tornado

department's new home as it gets some final touches. xxx march 6 2017 is a day many clarks grove residents remember well. a tornado swept through the community, devastating the town. "i think 2 guys got under trucks. one was trying to hold the door shut and just chaos it was complete black loud windy." fire chief steven thisius was one of five firefighters who were in the fire station when the tornado hit the town á destroying homes á businesses á and the fire station. "it was tough. the station had been there forever and just the whole night was just kind of a panic because the stations wrecked where are we gonna go the town is a disaster" since the disaster á the department and the city have worked tirelessly to make this new station a reality. city council member dick nelson was once a firefighter and has fond memories of the old station. "this is just so much more beautiful and a community center now" more than 2 years later á the fire department is settling into their new home well. they moved in in february. the final task á landscaping á is being worked on today. "it's just huge for the whole community." the community space at the station can be reserved by contacting the city's secretary. in clarks grove annalise johnson kimt news 3. the new station was funded without raising taxes. reserve funds á insurance á and grants paid for