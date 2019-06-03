Speech to Text for School liaison teaching lessons for parents to fight the 'summer slide'

a phenomenn some called "the summer slide" on average - students lose about one month of school learning during the summer - that's according to the brookings institution. summer learning-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fighting the summer slide austin, mn today at i-j holton middle school in austin - the family and community liaison is holding summer learning workshops to help parents including heather johnson fight back against the summer slide. parents were given resources and tips on how to incorporate small reading and math tasks into their every day summer routine.xxx summer learning-sot-1 lowerthird2line:heather johnson parent just keeping them to want to learn. you have to make it fun for them the i-j holton facebook page will keep parents updated throughout the summer with tips and tricks to keep kids interested in learning. kimt.com:local news we'll have a link to the page at kimt dot com. you can find it with this story under local news. /