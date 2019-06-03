Speech to Text for Man reunited with his first car

first car reunion-stngr-2 everyone remembers their first car... for me it was a light blue ford torino that my brother and i drove until the wheels fell off. mine was a nissan 200 s-x. but i have no idea where it is today. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story of one man's journey to find his first vehicle.xxx first car reunion-pkg-1 first car reunion-pkg-3 think back to your teenage years. what brings back the most memories? was it prom? maybe your first kiss? for jim meyer, it's his 1971 chevy supersport. first car reunion-pkg-4 "i've had a lot of cars through the years, this is the only one i remember every inch of." the memories of that classic muscle car have been with meyer for nearly 40 years, since he sold his first love. first car reunion-pkg-5 "i go to local car shows, i look on magazines that have cars for sale, for quite a while. i've always got an eye out looking for it. but i never really expected to find it." enter don hyke. first car reunion-pkg-6 "we ended up buying it and they drove it for a year and then another friend decided he wanted it so we sold it for him and he had it for 2 years and then he called me and said i'm gonna sell it so if you want it, you've got first chance. so i bought it back in 1999." first car reunion-pkg-7 meyer works at menards, where a regular work day turned into one he'll never forget. "i was ringing a guy out and he turned and he looked at me and he said what did you drive in high school? and i said a 1971 chevell supersport. i said was it green? and he said yes." turns out after all these years, the classic had been just miles down the road safe in hyke's garage. "worse yet, i used to work about 3 miles from him and drove by it every day." "he's such a nice guy and he really wanted it back, so i sold it back to him." and meyer says he'll never be selling this beloved car ever again. "i can't even remember what the guy looked like who told me he had it. i still to this day don't know who told me that...but i'm glad he did." in rochester brooke mckivergan "revving" kimt news 3 meyer says he believes this is the only car of its kind in the area - and he'll begin restoring it now hoping to make it look better than ever before. /