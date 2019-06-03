Speech to Text for Motorcyclists talk about safety on the roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warmer... more crashes involving motorcycles are inevitable... after all that's when we get our motors running. today - we're speaking with a two-wheel expert who says we all play a part in safety. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live along a very busy rochester highway - calyn what should people know?xxx motorcycle safety-lintro-2 amy and george - highway 52 is full of people driving home from work. to make sure everyone gets home tonight - we have to realize we all have responsibilities on the road.xxx motorcycle safety-pkg-1 motorcycle safety-pkg-3 nat: click - you turn that key on and you start that motorcycle you better be aware of what can happen, and be ready to react in case it does. charlie milligan has been around motorcycles for decades. he knows what to wear - nat: at least have long pants, leather shoes - boots preferably, and i prefer to have a pair of gloves on. and wants all motorits to see each other on the road. motorcycle safety-pkg-5 nat: s-e-e. search. evaluate execute. motorcycle safety-pkg-7 nat: vroom because when the weather gets warm - seeing a motorcycle out on the road is common. nat: cuz it's nice out and i just love to ride. thomas dickerson has been riding since he was just a kid. he knows the two wheels can be a gamble - but not because of what he's doing. motorcycle safety-pkg-4 the scariest part about motorcycles riding in minnesota is the deer in the evening, and then the people just simply not watching for ya. motorcycle safety-pkg-6 data shows we're in a fairly safe spot. when you look at how many fatalities there were compared to how many motorcycles were registered in in 20-17. minnesota and iowa had low rates. ranked 46th and 43rd respectively. still - sharing the road safely is essential for everyone. / motorcycle safety-ltag-2 another acronym to take away for all drivers is the five p's... prepare - patience - polite - predict - and prevent. because at the end of the day... we all want to get home safely. live in rochester - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. motorcyclists are encouraged to inspect their bikes... making sure their wheels - lights - and controls are all working before hitting the road. / how