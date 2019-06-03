Speech to Text for Update on tornado damage in Floyd County

- tornadoes ripped through parts of our area. now - the cleanup process continues. torando recovery update-vo-1 lowerthird2line:tornado recovery update charles city, ia during the floyd county board of supervisors meeting this morning - emergency management director lezlie weber discussed the effectiveness of the emergency operations center. weber also touched on the strong volunteer response immediately after the storms passed. elijah schwake was at home with his family when the tornado hit. the storm caused significant damage to his home and barn. he had volunteers come in and help with cleanup - but the bigger challenge is how to rebuild.xxx torando recovery update-sot-1 lowerthird2line:elijah schwake house damaged by tornado "as of right now, we know the barn is completely totaled, so we can rebuild that as time goes on. as for the main structure of the house, they're still in limbo with that of what we're gonna do. we're still waiting on adjusters, insurance and if it's salvageable." / torando recovery update-wpvo-1 torando recovery update-wpvo-2 at the meeting this morning - the board also discussed the status of the floyd county fair. it is set to get underway in just 43 days.... but as you can see from this footage taken last week by the kimt news drone 3... the fairgrounds were heavily damaged/ amy staudt with the fair tells kimt that there will be some minor changes - but livestock shows and entertainment previously scheduled will still go on. in addition - contractors will be coming in this week to tear down any totaled buildings at the fairgrounds. / linderman