Speech to Text for Summer lunch program starts in Mason City

summer lunch program-vo-2 students across our area are enjoying their summer vacation. while it's a time many kids look forward too - it can be stressful for others who depend on school lunch to stay healthy and full. summer lunch program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:summer lunch program begins tomorrow mason city, ia that's why the "fuel up for summer fun" program begins tomorrow in mason city. mason city schools is partnering with the y-m-c-a and mason city parks and recreation to feed kids ages one through eighteen all summer long. the program aims to make sure no child - regardless of income or grade - goes hungry. sarah mariner is the new food services supervisor for the district. and when it comes to nutritional value - mariner says the meals meet the mark.xxx summer lunch program-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sarah mariner mason city schools "there is a standard meal requirement that we have to serve this amount of meat or protein, and then fruits or vegetables, we have to serve all that. there is a meal pattern we go by as well." the program runs until august 23rd. no registration or i-d are required. many other local communities - including austin - have similar summer lunch programs. / more than two years