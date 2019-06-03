Clear
Summer lunch program starts in Mason City

The program helps make sure no kids go hungry during the summer months.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

students across our area are enjoying their summer vacation. while it's a time many kids look forward too - it can be stressful for others who depend on school lunch to stay healthy and full. that's why the "fuel up for summer fun" program begins tomorrow in mason city. mason city schools is partnering with the y-m-c-a and mason city parks and recreation to feed kids ages one through eighteen all summer long. the program aims to make sure no child - regardless of income or grade - goes hungry. sarah mariner is the new food services supervisor for the district. and when it comes to nutritional value - mariner says the meals meet the mark. sarah mariner mason city schools "there is a standard meal requirement that we have to serve this amount of meat or protein, and then fruits or vegetables, we have to serve all that. there is a meal pattern we go by as well." the program runs until august 23rd. no registration or i-d are required. many other local communities - including austin - have similar summer lunch programs.
