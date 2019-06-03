Speech to Text for New Mayo Civic Center governing board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

center meeting-vo-3 simplifying tourism in the city. that's the goal of a new board in rochester. civic center meeting-vo-1 civic center meeting-vo-2 today was the first official meeting of the new governing board for the mayo civic center. the board will be in charge of the operations - sales - and maintenance of the civic center - as well as the visitor experience. city administrator steve rymer says the re- organization will benefit the entire community.xxx civic center meeting-sot-1 civic center meeting-sot-2 making sure that decisions are made with the pubic dollars in a comprehensive fashion. rather than having multiple organizations looking at priorities and investing the funds, having one organization with very similar priorities investing the same dollars. the board is looking to invest a nearly four-million- dollar budget from the city's hotel and lodging tax - as well as income that's generated through use of the mayo civic center facility. /