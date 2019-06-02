Speech to Text for Family attempts to set world records

on kimt dot com./// imagine trying to set a literal world record. a kanawha family is attempting to do just that. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was in garner today for the attempts.xxx the hanson family of kanawha is attempting to set not one á not two á but three guiness world records. but can they do it? nat it's something that the hanson family has experience with. mark hanson became interested in juggling at a young age á and his skills meet the mark. "one of my kids brought the guinness book of world records home and showed me the page where he was. i beat that record in practice. he's set two world records á most juggling catches in one minute á and most juggling head rolls with three balls in one minute. on sunday in front of an audience á mark hanson is attempting to set the most juggling catches in just 3 minutes. "the current record is 1,288 catches, so i have to make more than that. i plan on making 1,320 exactly. and i juggle to a metronome, so everybody will see how i do that." it's something that he's been building up for. "every single day, i practice my record 3á4 times a day, every single day, for the last 6 months." it's not just him á his wife christa faye is attempting to create a 20 foot in diameter paper snowflake. and his daughter christa berit is attempting to jump rope while on a 9 footá 6 inch giraffe unicycle. "we were coming in about 5 days a week every day to just make sure i was ready because i was struggling getting all 10 rotations of hops." if you're interested in setting a world record á the hansons say to do some research. "there's a lot of crazy records out there that are very unusual, and you can also create a record. you can ask them, 'hey i have this crazy talent or this unusual thing, can i set this?' and a lot of times, they say the hansons did complete the three actions. now they have to send in video evidence and other documentation to the guiness world record office in london to officiate the attempts. it can take up to around 12 weeks to get official