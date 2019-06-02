Clear

Rock climbing for everyone

Roca and Limb Lab are making rock climbing inclusive.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 10:54 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

the water recedes./// despite the nice weather... some people are spending the evening inside á proving that indoor rock climbing is for (everyone. with an amputated arm... clint olson is a climbing machine. he's giving a presentation at roca for limb lab clients, to show them no matter the circumstance, they can climb too. deb vosler (vawzáler) is just one of the people trying out climbing today. she just got a prosthetic leg... and only recently started walking after 25 years without a leg. while she's nervous to put on her climbing shoes... vosler says you never know what you can do, until you try.xxx if one of us can do it, we all can do it. if we just open our hearts and our minds enough to say i can, anyone of us can. if you missed today... roca does offer adaptive climbing classes regularly. we have all of the information under this
