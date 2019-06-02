Clear

Auto club celebrates 50 years

The group is looking to recruit younger members.

car all these years./// with these warm summer days... you may be thinking of classic cars. today was the north iowa vintage auto club's summer car show at kinney pioneer museum. and it was a special one this year á marking the 50th anniversary of the club. carol kastler is one of the club's founding membewhile there stilla sizeable group... there is a need for more younger people to take part.xxx "as the years have gone by, most of them are older or middle aged now. the younger people like the street rods, which are modified, but we like them all. we'll accept any of them in our club." the club
