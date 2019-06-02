Speech to Text for National Cancer Survivors Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

everyone á whether you're fighting it or know someone who is á cancer. according to the american cancer society... more than 1á pointáseven million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 20á 19. and while that statistic seems scary, an event in rochester today reminds us there can be light on the other side of a diagnosis. kimt news three's annalisa pardo has our story.xxx hundreds of people from across the country are in rochester today celebrating life... for national cancer survivor's day. take me out to a ball game.. decked out in their favorite baseball team gear... people came together not for a game, but to celebrate a different kind of allástar. i come out every year to celebrate that i'm alive! sister marguerite gaasch at assisi heights... is just one of the hundreds of cancer survivors that's recognizing another healthy day. i was diagnosed with breast cancer. had surgery and everything that you need, and did just fine. and then 16 years later, i got breast cancer on the other side. she says it was the support she had at the time that got her through the challenging years... and it's that same kind of support she gets at today's celebration. from hearing guest speakers... whether you're a cancer survivor, or caregiver, or a family member, we've all been touched by cancer. and building fast friendships it was called the amnesty dinner (laugh( with other survivors like linda frank. it just makes you feel good that one you're not alone. two, there's people there for you every step of the way. it's days, and teammates like this... that keep sister marguerite going forward, while also honoring what she's already gone through. no matter how good i feel, never forget, never ever. this is the 30th annual event for national the national cancer survivors day event was put on by the mayo clinic cancer center and the american cancer society. if you saw a familiar face in that story... kimt storm team three chief meteorologist chris nelson emceed the celebration. kimt news 3 was honored to be a part of such a special day for so many.///