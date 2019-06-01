Speech to Text for Section baseball highlights from Saturday

tuesday's finals. let's start in spam town. in class 3 a top seeded austin hosting four seed albert lea. second inning packers riley wempner puts his team on the board, the shot to center falls. tony ciola scores and it makes it a 2 to nothing game. later that inning koby hendrickson gets out of the jam for the tigers with the strikeout to keep it a two run deficit. offense was good for austin, how about the defense? ground to third and the throw to first is high but andrew mueller makes the tag anyways. packers would add more courtesy of mueller, he lines one over the first baseman's head into right, another run will score. austin defeats albert lea 6 to 1 to advance to tuesday's hayfield and spring grove looking for a trip to the 1a finals. remember this guy? three sport star alex folz gets the strikeout. folz led his team to the state tournament in football and basketball hoping to do it again. but vikings freshman easton fritcher would match him with a k of his own, we were scoreless through the first few innings. mason tapp up for hayfield in the bottom of the third, he hits a high one into straightaway center. runner on third the throw home is good but carter kyllo slides in safe, vikings have the lead. two innings later, kyllo at the dish and he singles to left. a run will score hayfield is one win away from their first ever state tournament, they advance to tuesday.