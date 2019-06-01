Speech to Text for Reeling In Vets helps retired service members connect

good news for fishers in the area... it's free fishing weekend in iowa, where people can fish for free! one organization is trying to get veterans out on the water á and connect with one another. the titan project hosted a "reeling in vets" fishing tournament on clear lake. about 100 veterans grabbed a pole and fished á and around 20 volunteer captains donated their time to guide á and some even brought in their boats. this is just one of many events titan project hosts throughout the year to get veterans together. one member tells us how today isn't just about fishing, but can help veterans with mental health. "this event á fishing, hunting, getting back in the outdoors, putting veterans together, you find that when people get out in a boat, when veterans get out in a boat, they start talking about their issues, they start connecting, some healing happens. that's what today is about." the titan project was formed by a group of veterans in 20á 17... in the hope to reduce