Speech to Text for 10th Annual Art on the Ave in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are advocating to revitalize parts of rochester through art... at the annual festival "art on the ave." the event started with the unveiling of the newest art sculpture... followed by kim norton reading a proclamination declaring slatterly park as the artist quarters. one organizer says art is more than just beautiful... it's vital to the success of a growing medá "so really we are thriving on exposing people to the arts. and we believe downtown will only be as strong as the neighborhoods who surround it. and if those neighborhoods are healthy and artful downtown will also be thriving aswell." today is the drivers may "so really we are thriving on exposing people to the arts. and we believe downtown will only be