Speech to Text for Run For Rochester raises awareness of mental health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

area community people in rochester are lacing up their running shoes for a cause close to their hearts. at the race "run for rochester" today, people ran to educate others on mental health issues that plaque the community. kimt new three maleeha kamal sat down with one woman who share her story of survival. "mental illness has always been behind closed doors and this is bringing it out into the open." tina reisner is running to bring awareness to mental health issues... something she suffered with for the last decade. "severe depression, a lot of anxiety i felt extremely hopeless. that my friends and family that i was just a burden to them and that they would be better off without me." then one day things came to a head. " i had a crisis about two years ago and ended up in a mental health ward. came out of that and was finally medicated." tina was diagnosised with major depression and anxiety... but she isn't alone. runá organizers say one in five people will be affected by mental health challenges in their lifetime. michelle mai advocates for mental health. she says she has seen the devestation it causes first hand... and thats why she has decided to host this run. " in high school a lot of people dealt with things like depression an anxiety and suicidal thoughts." according to prb.org sucide is the second leading cause of death for youth. jennifer becker lost her son to suicide and now works at national alliance on mental health... also known as nami... to prevent others from the same fate. "it's important that we end the stigma. normalize the conversations. " nami's mission and that was maleeha kamal reporting. the run today rased 28á hundred dollars nami, so it can continue to fight mental illness. people