Speech to Text for Answering Iowa's workforce challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

which amount was it's an issue many communities in north iowa face á retaining a workforce and residents. this week á community leaders are hoping the public can share ideas on how to change that. the iowa business council is hosting a "vision to vitality forum" on monday. panelists from mason city schools á police department á and the north iowa corridor corporation á are inviting the public to come and share their ideas on how to keep residents á attract new ones á and fuel growth. jennifer andrade (aná drawáday) is one of the panelists at the forum... and tells us why she's encouraging "we've got a lot of baby boomers retiring at a very rapid rate, and especially in the midwest and iowa where we have a very strong economy, and we just can't seem to keep up with the need for workforce, especially in some of our skilled trade positions. there's a need to bring in more families and bring in more workforce." the forum is free to attend and is on monday at 4 pá m. it will be in the muse norris conference center at