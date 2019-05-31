Speech to Text for A Warrior's Story: Helping pediatric cancer families

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the fight of their lives. and unforunately á there's no shortage of them. the american childhood cancer organization estimates á yearly á over 15áthousand children between the ages of birth and 19áyearsá old are diangosed with cancer. katie has been working on a story of hope... and is here with that. katie? george á if you've ever roamed the halls at mayo clinic in rochester á or drove along 2nd street á it's something so simple á you may have never noticed it... but these little red wagons á are offering peace and hope to families of pediatric cancer patients. <"we first learned about warrior wagons the first four days that eleanor was diagnosed in the hospital." at first glance... you'd never suspect this vivacious 4á yearáold is upá against a deadly disease. "eleanor was diagnosed a day after she turned the age of 3... with aálál acute lymphoblastic leukemia b cell." now in remission á and still undergoing treatments á this wagon was a game changer for the miller family. "a red wagon had came into our room and it was filled with towels and silverware and plastic plates and toothbrushes and a hamper and everything to make you feel like you were right at home in an environment that you felt like you should not be in i guess." it was a warrior wagon... "drew's name means warrior." a project heidi becker and her husband founded after losing their own son. "we had our son drew who died of neuroblastoma 2.5 years ago, so in january of 2016." you might be wondering á why wagons... "because someone had given us a collapsible wagon very similar and we used it all the time. we would take it with us from the clinic appointments á because mayo clinic is so all over the place so to get from one end to the other it was so convenient to have." the brave warrior's legacy lives on... through wagons á quilts á and everyday necessities. for the becker family it offers strength. "cancer didn't take anything from us. cancer gave us a lot as far as perspective á experience and learning our own strength and where our faith came from." and for sweet little eleanor and her family... as she continues to fight. it offers a sense of normalcy á and hope. "kids are very resilient they don't act like á they don't realize what it going. she will say i get chemo, i'm sick. she doesn't really understand, so she just wants to live her life even if it is in the hospital with a coloring book and playádoh." two families tied together forever á in the death of a 4á yearáold warrior.> since warrior wagons began á the becker family has given out more than 50 little red wagons... mostly at mayo clinic. george á recently they've expanded to the children's hospital in minneapolis. thank you, katie. unforunately á with so many children being affected with pediatric cancer á the becker family is not able to offer a little red wagon to every family... and certain criteria must be met á including age, date of diagnosis and primary care provider. if you'd like to donate items to the cause á head to kimt dot com á and look for this story under the news