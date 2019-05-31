Speech to Text for Running red lights

tuesday. /// in the last three years... drivers running red lights have casued 22 fatal crashes and 2á thousand injury crashes in minnesota alone. to reduce this dangerous behavior... the minnesota state patrol is using video technology to catch drivers running red lights. we tracked down a couple of people in rochester who talked about how common the problem is and why they're happy to see it "on first street, there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. so you have to be very careful as a pedestrian because sometimes people aren't careful. and they just zoom across without looking because they are thinking of a deadline or a place to go." "you see it's changed to red, and they're basically like, oh i'm just going." the minnesota state patrol says violators will not be sent a ticket in the mail... instead á they'll be immediately pulled over and the video technology will allow the troopers to show drivers