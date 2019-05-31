Clear

Running red lights

The state of Minnesota is enacting some new enforcement techniques.

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Running red lights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tuesday. /// in the last three years... drivers running red lights have casued 22 fatal crashes and 2á thousand injury crashes in minnesota alone. to reduce this dangerous behavior... the minnesota state patrol is using video technology to catch drivers running red lights. we tracked down a couple of people in rochester who talked about how common the problem is and why they're happy to see it "on first street, there's a lot of pedestrian traffic. so you have to be very careful as a pedestrian because sometimes people aren't careful. and they just zoom across without looking because they are thinking of a deadline or a place to go." "you see it's changed to red, and they're basically like, oh i'm just going." the minnesota state patrol says violators will not be sent a ticket in the mail... instead á they'll be immediately pulled over and the video technology will allow the troopers to show drivers the loss of a little boy remembered as a warrior... xxx when you are looking to help yourself
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
It is going to be HOT today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Warrior's Story: Helping pediatric cancer families

Image

Running red lights

Image

Honkers show defensive prowess in win vs. Border Cats

Image

Louie gets his badge!

Image

Noise complaints in Forest City

Image

Fuel Truck Overturns

Image

Hayfield baseball hopes for Section Title

Image

Rain delays planting for area farmers

Image

New Rule Could Mean You Pay Less at the Pump

Image

Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

Community Events