Speech to Text for Honkers show defensive prowess in win vs. Border Cats

on a beautiful day like today, i'm sure many people were happy to get outside to the ballpark. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with the gift of america's pastime. that's right katie and george baseball is here and on a beautiful and slightly warm spring day, we were treated to america's pastime as the rochester honkers took on the thunder bay border cats. chief getting the fans excited, except the offenses weren't excited. pitchers duel early... aaron simmons in center fielder with the diving catch and then the throw to first for the double play. the border cats would respond with a double play of their own, beautful six three double play to keep rochester off the board. defense reigned supreme early, check out the cannon by ryan wrobleski guns out the would be stealer. and then in the jam, daniel silva gets the strikeout.