Speech to Text for Louie gets his badge!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

finding light out of the darkness... that's the story of louie schneider... a 10áyearáold boy from arkansas who is gradually being overcome by a mysterious terminal illness. schneider has a special place in his heart for law enforcement. to honor his courage... the rochester police department gave him a badge as an honorary police officer. kimt news 3's isabella basco tonight with a touching story. isabella? /// louie schneider loves law enforcement... which is why police chief jim franklin decided to welcome him into the police department by awarding him a badge. and louie's mother tells me it's moments like this that continue to make life special for their family. xxx <nats > meet rochester's new honorary police officer: louie schneider. a ray of light who has endured more than his share of darkness. "it gives me hope. number 1, that there is purpose in this pain. i see the pain of it as well. i see the struggle he has for life. when i see his ability and to just forget it all and just care about people." his gentle spirit inspires others to take action... embodying the essence of the rochester police department. "i think louie is very inspiring. i think it kind of compels people to pay it forward. be nice to your neighbor if you will." while this ten year old continues to travel a rocky road. louie's mother... kristy says her family will stay positive. afterall, that's who louie is. "we are just making it one day at a time. every day is a miracle and every day is a gift and that is what we are going to hold onto." if there is one thing louie hopes to show the world: it's love. "if there's anything louie would want or need, it's just for people to be kind, for people to love well and to offer themselves to others selflessly. that's really what it's about." kristy... louie's mother says no one knows what his body is doing... so they don't know what comes next... but he is currently in hospice care. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella. louie has been receiving care at mayo since tuesday. ///