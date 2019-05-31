Speech to Text for Noise complaints in Forest City

each year the snares and trumpets sound in forest city as the blue stars drum and bugle corps hold their spring training. it lasts about three weeks on waldorf university's campus and towards the end á the competitive band puts on a free show for the community. but as kimt news 3's katie huinker reports á some say it's just not worth the noise.xxx we are complaining about the noise. barb thompson lives less than two blocks away from the practice field. it goes from 7 in the morning, 7:30 usually to 9:00 at night, seven days a week. thompson isn't trying to drive out the group, she just wants their practice's end time moved up from 9 to 7 pám. and she says a lot of her neighbors agree. they can't get to sleep. so i took to the streets with my handy decible meter app. it is pretty loud right here but i am just feet away from the action. my decible meter is reading at about 100. now here i am about a block and a half away and i can definitely hear them but it's not overwhelming. now i am at salveson hall about four blocks away, and i can barely hear them. my decible meter is reading in the high 50s. we're a fine arts community at waldorf and really forest city is a fine arts community so we have facilities that are available at the time so it just made a lot of sense. waldorf university president bob alsop welcomes this group to campus each year. it gives the players a place to rest their head after a long day and bringing more than one hundred extra people to town doesn't hurt. the golden chopsticks the other night and all the booths were filled there, a line going out scoopydoos, it's just really good for the community as well. and it's not only the economic impact, but the free show as well. this is one of the premiere drum and bugle corps in the country and it's a great priviledge for us and the stands are always full and it's a great night. but if you ask thompson á she gets a free show every day. there's no reason people down here have after talking with the mayor and city council members á katie says as of right now they'e not considering changing the practice end time. the council says they really haven't had many complaints.///