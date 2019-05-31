Clear

Fuel Truck Overturns

A MN hazmat crew was called in

Posted: May 31, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Fuel Truck Overturns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a minnesota hazmat crew was called into action shortly before three this afternoon when a fuel truck overturned in rural olmsted county. it happened on unpaved county road 108 near the intersection with county road three. sheriff's personnel believe the driver of the fuel truck simply miscalculated how narrow the road is when passing another vehicle.xxx the vehicle that's rolled over was trying to pass an agricultural vehicle that was coming westbound and there just wasn't enough room for both of them it sounds like. although the state hazmat team was called in, deputy sheriff jacobsen told me very little fuel spilled. the driver of the truck, while shaken up, was not
