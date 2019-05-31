Speech to Text for Hayfield baseball hopes for Section Title

it's playoff time in southeastern minnesota and teams have one thing on their mind and that's winning their section tournament. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with our story.xxx that's right guys usually the teams that have the most success are the ones with that big senior class hoping to go out with a bang. but with hayfield, it's quite the opposite. with a young group of guys they have just two losses on the year and are hoping to do something the program has never done before./// for any young team, there can be growing pains. for the hayfield vikings baseball team, their youth is their advantage. returning a bulk of the starters from last season, the vikings are inching closer to a possible state tournament. "something we thought could happen again this year having most of our guys back and we had a nice season in sub section play we did a lot better than last year we had a year of growth." it would be the first team in school history to achieve that feat. to reach that goal, the team ventured south to get some extra work in. "we also went to florida this year to get our spring training ready and that was nice to get ready for the season when everyone else was probably inside with a foot of snow still on the ground." with just one senior on the roster, hayfield can do some damage for years to come. freshman star easton fritchler said the success has to do with their work ethic. "our work ethic is really good, we come out here, we come out here to work. just glad i can do it with this team." that one senior is six foot six shortstop mason tapp. a source of veteran leadership, team chemistry is at an allátime high. "we get along together really well and whenever someone messes up we pick them right back up and we're always there for each other and making sure we're all doing the best that they can." hayfield will play spring grove this saturday in the section tourney. there's still work to be done, and coach krekling isn't thinking too far ahead. "we don't really talk about it, it's one game at a time." but still, the thought of the first state tournament in school history still lingers in the back of their minds. "that would mean a ton for us since a lot of years i know we've came close and fell just short so that's always been something we've wanted. it mean a lot to be the first and this team has worked really hard and i think we deserve it