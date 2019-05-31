Clear

Rain delays planting for area farmers

Corn should have been in the field weeks ago, soybeans too. Farmers getting help with handling the crummy weather.

with the rainy start to the planting season á farmers haven't been able to get crops planted and the clock is ticking. during a workshop focused on the problem in garner á farmers asked questions and shared the difficulties they're facing. experts were on hand to explain both hands on advice and insurance questions. hancock county farmer randy hiscox and state senator dennis guth (gooth) á who also farms near klemme á participated.xx "i've got 3 farms that are pretty rough, pretty wet right now, got a lot of water standing in them. i'm pretty sure that i'm not going to plant them, not switch to beans, they were supposed to be corn, i'm going to stick with corn and do the preventive plant." "do i want to take the prevent plant option on my insurance, or do i want to try and plant a crop later? doesn't make sense to plant soybeans in there, but if we have good weather for another 4á5 days, i think a lot of this crop will still get planted." all the rain has led to historic delays in the pace of corn planting. soybean planting has also fallen significantly behind
