Speech to Text for New Rule Could Mean You Pay Less at the Pump

it could be good news for american drivers and farmers alike... a new rule released today by the environmental protection agency means gasoline with 15 percent ethanol... commonly known as eá15... will be available for sale all year round. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live from rochester now to explain what the change means for the average joe á annalise?xxx katie á george á this warm weather and the beginning of summer means lots of people will be hitting the road á using a lot of gas. before á e15 was banned in some states in summer months to reduce smog pollution. now á when you pull into station to fill your tank á stations that provide e15 will have it available all year long.xxx "i think it's just a good idea all around." "i don't what the impacts would be or weigh the pros and cons of it." the majority of people i spoke to tell me they don't know that much about e15 á but are interested in learning more now that it will be available yeará round. so let's break down which vehicles (can use e15... and which ones (can't. according to the renewable fuels association á 9 out of 10 cars á trucks á and suvs are approved to run on e15. the uás department of energy alternative fuels data center reports á flex fuel vehicles and vehicles with a model year 2001 and newer are approved by their manufacturers for the 15á percent ethanol blend. on the flip side á there's a lot of vehicles that should (not use e15. motorcycles á heavy duty engines like school buses and delivery trucks á off road vehicles like boats and snowmobiles á and vehicles older than model year 2001 should keep e15 (out of their tanks. supporters of ethanol are fans because it's cleaner á cheaper at the pump á and allows farmers to sell more corn when there is a higher demand for cornábased ethanol. "there's not much of a counter argument against that i mean cheaper and better for the environment." just because its now allowed to be sold year round á doesn't mean you can get e15 (everywhere. the alternative fuels data center estimates it is sold at nearly 2áthousand gas stations in 30 states. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. political leaders on both ends of the spectrum are applauding the lift of the eá15 summer ban.///