Speech to Text for Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

american federation of labor and congress of industrial organizations held a workshop to empower union leaders. unions meet to discuss rights-vo-1 lowerthird2line:unions meet to empower one another rochester, mn valerie roberts is one of them. today she's learning how to build on company principles to advocate for workers. she's been working at the university of minnesota for decades and tells k-i-m-t it's her job to make sure everyday workers have a seat at the table.xxx unions meet to discuss rights-sot-1 lowerthird2line:valerie roberts union leader i'm really an advocate for the front line people. the asm's workers are frontline people. i'm just here to empower them. the event organziers say they plan to hold similar presentations for union leaders all across the state of minnesota.