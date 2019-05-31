Clear

Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

Similar presentations will be held around the state of Minnesota.

Posted: May 31, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

american federation of labor and congress of industrial organizations held a workshop to empower union leaders. unions meet to discuss rights-vo-1 lowerthird2line:unions meet to empower one another rochester, mn valerie roberts is one of them. today she's learning how to build on company principles to advocate for workers. she's been working at the university of minnesota for decades and tells k-i-m-t it's her job to make sure everyday workers have a seat at the table.xxx unions meet to discuss rights-sot-1 lowerthird2line:valerie roberts union leader i'm really an advocate for the front line people. the asm's workers are frontline people. i'm just here to empower them. the event organziers say they plan to hold similar presentations for union leaders all across the state of minnesota.
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
It is going to be HOT today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain delays planting for area farmers

Image

New Rule Could Mean You Pay Less at the Pump

Image

Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

Image

Proposal would pay homeowners to help out bees

Image

Cerro Gordo County Relay for Life

Image

Hobo Museum needs volunteers

Image

Rest Area closed for construction

Image

New Mission 21 Executive Director

Image

Partnering up to protect the community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Thunderstorms develop tonight along cold front

Community Events