Proposal would pay homeowners to help out bees

Minnesota lawmakers want to offer residents money to help restore the bee population.

Posted: May 31, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Proposal would pay homeowners to help out bees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

/ the state of minnesota is looking to increase the buzz around bees. lawmakers are now proposing to pay you to help boost the declining bee population. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live with how the state is working to save the bees.xxx bee legislation-lintro-2 katie...look at these flowers. they add a beauty and a wonderful smell to the air. they also rely on bees for pollenation right now - buried in the state omnibus environment bill.... minnesota lawmakers are looking provide a total of 900- thousand dollars to homeowners to create bee habitats on their lawns.xxx bee legislation-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:bill to bring back bees rochester, mn vo:the cool spring hasn't been great for the buzzing bees. while lawmakers can't control the weather - they can offer an incintive to boost bee habitats. 900-thousand dollars will be set aside for homeowners to create habitats and plant bee- friendly plants... like creeping thyme. its an important issue to jane pederson and claudia bendel - who like to keep beautiful flowers on their lawn. they tell me without bees - their their gardens wouldn't grow. bee legislation-mpkg-3 sot: pollinate the different flowers it's very good for that. we don't want them to completely disappear...the bee population. / bee legislation-ltag-2 it's not just flowers. according to the food and agriculture organization - bees are essential pollinators for about 35 percent of the farm land in the world. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the funding is for one-year and won't be ready to distribute until 20-20. / it's
It is going to be HOT today.
