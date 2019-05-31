Clear
Cerro Gordo County Relay for Life

The annual event raises money for cancer research.

a event that raises money for cancer research is happening tonight. relay for life of cerro gordo county. cerro gordo relay-vo-1 cerro gordo relay-vo-3 it's happening at city park in clear lake. along with the walk - there will be a concert by the white side walls - food vendors - and more. rachel smith's husband died two years ago after a seven- year battle with brain cancer. she says this is a great way to meet others who have gone through similar situations.xxx cerro gordo relay-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rachel smith relay for life of cerro gordo co. "for me personally, i connect more with the care takers because i was his care taker for so long. i can empathize with them and can understand what they're going through and help. the cerro gordo county relay for life officially gets underway at six - but people will start gathering at five. again - it's happening at clear lake city park. / pet cancer
