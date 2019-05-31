Speech to Text for Hobo Museum needs volunteers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

very unique - and popular attraction in britt is now open for the season. take a look. hobo museum opens-vo-1 lowerthird2line:hobo museum opens for the season britt, ia the national hobo museum features a collection of artifacts of hobo culture from around the country. ryan arndorffer is the mayor of britt - and is also a volunteer at the museum. and they need more volunteers as the busy tourism season gets underway.xxx hobo museum opens-sot-1 hobo museum opens-sot-4 "right now we have about 20 volunteers on and off in the museum, a lot of retired folks and also some high school kids who like to come in during the summer. the really great thing about the museum is that there are people from across the country who come and visit us. we had people from 42 states last year and we had people from 18 different countries in the past time that we've had the museum, the last 3 years." if you're interested at volunteering at the hobo museum - hobo museum opens-sot-3 just head over to kimt dot com. we'll be posting all the information along with this story under