Rest Area closed for construction

You won't be able to stop at the Oakland Woods Rest Area on Interstate 90 near Albert Lea for most of the summer.

Posted: May 31, 2019 4:55 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

many of you will be hitting the road this summer for a family vacation or a getaway with friends. but something to keep in mind - a couple of rest areas along interstate 90 will be closed. the oakland woods rest area near albert lea will close on june third for construction. ginny pence is traveling across the country. and she knows the importance of having a place to stop and rest - stretch - or even take a bathroom break. "well there are times when you are on roads that are pretty remote and the rest stops are your only option. if you get there and its closed them you have to look for a small town to pull of in or a gas station and that's never quite convenient," the interstate 90 hayward rest area - also near albert lea - will closed for a similar construction project starting in august.
It is going to be HOT today.
