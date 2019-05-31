Speech to Text for New Mission 21 Executive Director

in local communities - and you may not even realize it. human trafficking. mission 21 is a non-profit organization based in rochester that works to combat the crime. mission 21-vo-1 mission 21-vo-3 mission 21 now has a new leader. rose korabek has been with the organzition for the last few months and is now taking over as executive director. she says she wants to take mission 21 to the next level by getting more involved in the community. / mission 21-sot-1 mission 21-sot-2 we hope to some day deminish the demand and reduce the need for services through community ed and prevention ed. next week mission 21 will be moving nto a new advocacy center in rochester. / rest